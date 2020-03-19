Prince William and Kate Middleton support the Queen's decision to change her routine The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared the message on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed their support for the Queen on Instagram on Wednesday evening. A new post on their Kensington Palace account shared a message from her Majesty which encouraged members of the public to scale back their daily activities in order to help others. While acknowledging the difficult time we're now living in due to the current coronavirus outbreak, it also provided hope.

It read: "As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them.

The royal couple shared their support for the Queen on Instagram

"At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation's history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals - today and in the coming days, weeks and months.

"Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part." The post was captioned: "A message from Her Majesty The Queen @theroyalfamily." Kate and William's fans clearly appreciated the monarch's sentiment, commenting: "Long live the Queen," "Stay well, ma’am. The Duke of Edinburgh too," and: "All the best wishes to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. Stay healthy. All the best from Germany, I hope we all in Europe can get through this, together in a joint effort."

