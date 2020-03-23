Sarah Ferguson opened up the family photo album in celebration of Mother's Day this year. The Duchess of York shared a video on Instagram dedicated to mums around the world – and she included some never-before-seen photos of her two daughters, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie. "To all the steadfast amazing mothers... you are the glue for the family; happy happy day. Look up and remember the sky stays, the clouds come and go. This difficult time too shall pass.. #mothersday #happymothersday," Sarah, 60, captioned the sweet clip.

Sarah Ferguson shared a touching Mother's Day post on Instagram

The Duchess's words really resonated with her fans. "Wishing you a great day Sarah, you’re adored by your girls, which proves what a wonderful mum you are. Thank you for your message of hope: we all need it so much during these awkward times! Reading your words full of positivity is always a true balm for the soul! Please, stay safe with your family!!" one fan wrote. "What a beautiful post! Thank you Sarah and Happy Mother's day to you and all the wonderful mums around the world," a second remarked.

No doubt Sarah was showered with love by her two daughters. Eugenie, 30, also took to Instagram with a touching message for her mum. The Princess posted several photos of herself and her mum, including a couple taken when she was a young girl. She also uploaded a picture of herself and her husband Jack Brooksbank standing on either side of Sarah, all of them smiling.

Eugenie captioned the images with a heartfelt message, which read: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them. #happymothersday #happy #mother."