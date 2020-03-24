Mike Tindall has found a unique way to describe self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The former rugby player shared a sporting-themed analogy on Instagram on Tuesday evening, using a moment during the third Ashes test to hit home the government's warning to self-isolate. Mike shared a photo of English international cricketers Ben Stokes and Jack Leach, which read: "Just think of it this way… We are Jack Leach and the NHS is Ben Stokes. All we have to do is stay in and assist our partner so they can get us through the battle! Don't be taking any risky singles though! Lyon might not be able to catch, but you could catch Corona! #StaySafe." Mike simply captioned the image: "Enjoyed this!"

Earlier this month, Mike, who is married to Zara Tindall, broke his silence on COVID-19 after it was announced that major sporting events have been cancelled or postponed due to the crisis. The 41-year-old, who didn't let fear stop him from attending Cheltenham Festival alongside wife Zara this month, had urged the British public to "keep calm and carry on" as he admitted it was a "shame" to see the sporting calendar torn up. Arriving ahead of the Gold Cup – the festival's climax – Mike said: "Do I feel that cancelling everything is going to solve it? I'm not entirely sure."

His comments came after the government first announced plans to ban mass gatherings, meaning the 2020 London Marathon, originally set for 26 April, has been postponed until 4 October. The Football Association confirmed that the Premier League is suspended until April. The Champions League and Europa League matches have been postponed. Wales vs Scotland in the Six Nations has been postponed. England's cricket tour of Sri Lanka has been cancelled, and Formula 1 has also been postponed until it is considered safe to resume.

