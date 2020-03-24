Princess Eugenie shares never-before-seen family photos as she thanks fans for birthday messages

Princess Eugenie has taken to Instagram to thank the public for their birthday messages. The Queen's granddaughter, who turned 30 on Monday, shared three previously unseen family photos from her childhood, along with a beautiful portrait taken on her wedding day last year. The first image sees Eugenie as a baby, cradled in the arms of her mother, Sarah Ferguson, while the second shows the Princess as a toddler in her buggy, eating an ice cream which has ended up all over her face. The third photo shows Eugenie holding the hand of her father, Prince Andrew, dressed smartly in her school uniform. "Thank you for all the wonderful birthday messages. XX," Eugenie captioned her post.

The photo from Eugenie's wedding day was previously shared by her proud mother, Sarah, as she took to Instagram to celebrate her youngest daughter's 30th. The blushing bride looks picture-perfect as she beams at the camera, tilting her head to one side. Fans were given a close-up of Eugenie's glittering Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara and her Peter Pilotto and Christopher De Vos wedding dress. Sarah captioned the post: "My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day… and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust."

The royal family also paid tribute to Eugenie, with a photo shared on the official Instagram account showing the Queen with her granddaughter taken last year. The caption read: "Wishing Princess Eugenie a very Happy Birthday! Her Royal Highness is The Queen's 6th grandchild. Today she turns 30. This photo was taken in 2019 when The Princess joined her grandmother at a Maundy Thursday Service at St George's Chapel in Windsor."

It's thought that Eugenie spent her birthday in self-isolation with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The couple live at Ivy Cottage in Kensington Palace, while Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice is based nearby at St James's Palace. Their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah, who are divorced but on great terms, live together at the Royal Lodge in Windsor. The close-knit family will surely celebrate in style once the coronavirus is beaten.