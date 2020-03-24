Bookies suspend betting on Princess Eugenie announcing first pregnancy

Bookies have suspended betting on Princess Eugenie announcing her first pregnancy after receiving an influx of bets on Tuesday. It comes after the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York's daughter celebrated her 30th birthday on 23 March.

Mybettingsites.co.uk said: "Royal fans have been quick to question whether Princess Eugenie's Mother's Day Instagram message suggested she's expecting her first baby. The latest betting definitely suggests there could be an announcement around the corner and when it comes, with the lack of sports happening just now, bookies will welcome another royal betting frenzy with open arms."

Princess Eugenie shared a never-seen-before photo on Instagram of her mother Sarah with her husband Jack Brooksbank to mark Mother's Day on Sunday. The caption read: "Today I want to celebrate my mumma but also all the amazing mothers out there. I would like to celebrate all the mothers that can't be with their children today because they are saving lives or keeping their distance to keep them and their children safe. Today and every day we should tell our loved ones how much we love and cherish them."

The Princess married long-term boyfriend Jack at St George's Chapel in Windsor, in October 2018. The royal bride wore a wedding dress designed by Peter Pilotto and Christopher de Vos of British-based label Peter Pilotto, accessorising with the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara from the Queen's jewellery collection. The couple, who met during a skiing holiday in Verbier, Switzerland, currently live at Ivy Cottage within the grounds of Kensington Palace.

Jack and Eugenie on their wedding day in 2018

As the order of succession currently stands, Eugenie and Jack's first child would be eleventh-in-line to the throne behind their mother, meaning that the Earl of Wessex would then move down to twelfth place. The new baby would be the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh's ninth great-grandchild.

