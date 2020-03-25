Sarah Ferguson has shared a thought-provoking message on Instagram in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The Duchess of York uploaded a snapshot of a cherry blossom tree in full bloom, as she contemplated nature's role in the ongoing crisis. She wrote: "Mother Nature has sent us to our rooms… Like the spoilt children we are. She gave us time and she gave us warnings. She was so patient with us. She gave us fire and floods, she tried to warn us but in the end she took back control. She has sent us to our rooms and when she is finished clearing up our mess. She will let us out to play again. How will we use this time? Xxxx."

Sarah Ferguson shared a powerful message on Instagram

Sarah's post really hit home with her followers. "Exactly my thoughts ...I said a few months back that Mother Nature was tired ...... and something was in the air , a strange feeling," one remarked. A second commented: "Went outside for the first time in 12 days after being ill, cut the lawn and marvelled at the bees, frogs and all of their spawn and a couple of butterflies. Spring has sprung!!!" A third added: "Maybe the only positive to all this - letting Mother Nature get a gasp of fresh air."

MORE: 18 times the royals shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse at home life

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A Royal Love Story: Sarah Ferguson & Prince Andrew

The 60-year-old is thought to be self-isolating at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, which she shares with her ex-husband Prince Andrew. She has taken to social media recently, however, in celebration of some important milestones; Mother's Day and Princess Eugenie's birthday on Monday. In celebration of her youngest daughter’s 30th, Sarah chose to share a previously unseen photograph from Eugenie's wedding to Jack Brooksbank, writing: "My favourite photograph just for her mum on her wedding day… and my little girl is 30 today and Happy Birthday my little magic dust."