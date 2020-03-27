A member of the Bourbon-Parma royal family has died after contracting COVID-19. Princess Maria Teresa passed away in Paris at the age of 86, with the announcement made by her nephew, Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma.

Princess Maria Teresa was born in 1933 to parents, Prince Xavier and Madeleine de Bourbon, who had six children in total. She died without marrying or bearing children of her own, but is survived by a number of nieces and nephews, including Prince Carlos of Bourbon-Parma, Duke of Parma and Piacenza, Princess Margarita, Prince Jaime and Princess Maria-Caroline.

READ: Prince Charles and Camilla clap NHS workers from separate self-isolation

Princess Maria Teresa and her brother

The coronavirus pandemic has affected thousands of people across the globe, including royalty. Prince Albert of Monaco, 62, was confirmed to be the first head of state to have tested positive for the virus, while the Prince of Wales, 71, was also confirmed to have coronavirus this week after displaying "mild symptoms."

Prince Albert addressed rumours that he may have caused Prince Charles' positive coronavirus diagnosis after they both contracted COVID-19 just two weeks after they met at a Water Aid event in London. Speaking to RTL radio on Thursday, the Monaco royal spoke about the speculation that one of the royals may have affected the other at the meeting on 10 March.

"I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away," he said. "We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him."

MORE: The Queen shares video from Windsor Castle isolation as workers clap NHS heroes

The Princess with family

Prince Albert continued: "There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days." He added that Prince Charles "had a number of other opportunities to catch it".

The Prince of Wales carried out a high number of engagements that week, including the Prince's Trust Awards and a dinner for the Australian Bushfire Appeal. He is currently self-isolating at his Scottish home, Birkhall, with wife Camilla (whose test came back negative) and aides said that he has been working at his desk.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.