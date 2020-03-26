The Queen shares video from Windsor Castle isolation as workers clap NHS heroes Those on the frontline fighting the coronavirus received claps from the nation

The Queen joined the nation by showing her support for NHS workers, who are working tirelessly to treat and take care of patients affected by coronavirus. The royal family shared a clip on their social media accounts of clapping from the royal household at Windsor Castle on Thursday night, where the 93-year-old monarch and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh are currently staying during the lockdown.

Her Majesty wasn't the only royal to show her support for the Clap for our Carers campaign. Kensington Palace posted a video of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children clapping outside their home. The footage, taken by their parents Prince William and Kate outside, shows Princess Charlotte, four, in a striped top, grinning as she claps, while one-year-old brother Prince Louis, stands in the middle of his older siblings, dressed in a blue jumper. Prince George, six, who has grown considerably taller since Christmas, claps enthusiastically for the camera. The caption read: "To all the doctors, nurses, carers, GPs, pharmacists, volunteers and other NHS staff working tirelessly to help those affected by #COVID19: thank you."

Footage of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping alongside their children Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and James Viscount Severn, 12, was also released on the royal family's social media account.

It comes just a day after Clarence House announced that the Prince of Wales had tested positive for coronavirus. Charles and Camilla (whose test came back negative) are currently self-isolating at their Scottish home, Birkhall, on the Queen's Balmoral estate. Aides said the Prince was back working at his desk on Thursday as he conducted meetings by phone.

The message #ClapForOurCarers began circulating on social media a couple of weeks ago as more cases of coronavirus were confirmed in the UK. The campaign follows a similar display in Spain and Italy, as thousands thanked those working to look after their loved ones by applauding from their balconies and windows.

