The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn showed their support for the NHS along with the rest of the UK on Thursday evening in a new video released on the royal family's Instagram page. Appearing together in a short clip, the family-of-four thanked the doctors and nurses working for the National Health Service caring for those suffering from coronavirus. Prince Edwards said: "So from all of us, just a huge thank you to so many of you working on the front line. We really appreciate it. Keep up the fantastic work." The family then joined together to clap in support of the NHS.

Besides the video, the post read: "The Earl and Countess of Wessex, and their children, show their support for all those working on the frontline. #clapforourcarers #ThankYouNHS. There was also a thank you from Her Majesty The Queen, which read: “We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services." Four photos were shared of the monarch previously meeting members of the emergency services.

The Queen meeting medical staff

On social media, videos flooded in of communities across the UK joining in on the #ClapForOurCarers campaign which took place at 8pm on Thursday. The campaign asked for people to "Join us for a big applause (from front doors, garden, balcony, windows, living room etc), to show all nurses; doctors; GPs and carers our appreciation for their ongoing hard work and fight against this virus". It follows similar campaigns in countries such as Spain, Italy and the Netherlands.

The incredible display of public support comes as the government announced 11,658 patients in the UK were confirmed to have COVID-19, and 578 patients in the UK who tested positive for the virus have died. On Wednesday it was confirmed that Prince Charles had tested positive after displaying mild symptoms, while Prince Albert of Monaco, Sophie Trudeau, Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also contracted the virus in recent weeks.