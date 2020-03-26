Prince Charles and Camilla clap NHS workers from separate self-isolation

The Prince of Wales has been seen for the first time since testing positive for coronavirus, as he and wife Camilla showed their support for NHS workers. Clarence House posted a video of the couple clapping from separate rooms as they self-isolate within their Scottish home, Birkhall, on Instagram stories on Thursday.

READ: George, Charlotte and Louis join nation as they clap for NHS workers

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charles and Camilla clap for NHS workers from separate places

The Duchess of Cornwall, 72, could be seen clapping from an open window of the 18th century property, while the Prince, 71, stood in front of a wall of artwork in another room. Camilla was also tested for coronavirus on Monday but was given the all-clear.

Clarence House said earlier on Thursday that Prince Charles is back at his desk working, one day after the news was announced in a statement. The heir-to-the-throne has been conducting meetings by phone and video conferencing, following steps that other members of the royal family have taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

MORE: Wessexes clap for NHS heroes amid coronavirus isolation: WATCH

Charles and Camilla at a reception on 9 March

Charles and Camilla aren't the only royals to show support for the Clap for our Carers campaign. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released a video of their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis clapping enthusiastically outside in the garden at their home. The royal family also posted a video of the Earl and Countess of Wessex clapping alongside their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, 16, and son, James, Viscount Severn.

The Queen shared video of the royal household clapping and playing music at Windsor Castle. Her Majesty, 93, and her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, 98, are currently residing at the Berkshire palace.

After the announcement about Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.