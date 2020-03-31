The Prince of Wales has shared a heartfelt message since coming out of isolation. On Tuesday, Clarence House tweeted that Prince Charles had spoken to the British Red Cross chairman on the phone, and was delighted to share some of the remarkable work the charity is carrying out amid the coronavirus pandemic, from supporting hospitals to checking in with vulnerable people.

Clarence House said: "Last week, the Prince of Wales spoke on the phone to the Chairman and Chief Executive of British Red Cross to hear the remarkable work the charity is doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis, both in the UK and overseas."

WATCH: The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall clap for the NHS

Another tweet further explained: "The Prince is proud to see how kindness is keeping people together and asked for his thanks and best wishes to be shared with everyone at the British Red Cross, who is responding so brilliantly. HRH has met many volunteers over the years, in his role as president. In the last few weeks, volunteers have been involved with supporting hospitals by helping people get discharged home safely, [and] checking in with vulnerable people and arranging deliveries."

Last week, The Prince of Wales spoke on the phone to the Chairman and Chief Executive of @BritishRedCross to hear of the remarkable work the charity is doing in response to the COVID-19 crisis, both in the UK and overseas. #PowerOfKindness pic.twitter.com/WJeWS7XUbM — Clarence House (@ClarenceHouse) March 31, 2020

Clarence House shared the message on Twitter

On Sunday, it was announced that the Prince of Wales is in good health and no longer in self-isolation following his coronavirus diagnosis. Clarence House confirmed in a statement: "Today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation." Last week the public learned the news that the Queen's son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at his Scottish residence, Birkhall.

While the Prince was the first British royal family member to be diagnosed with the virus, other relatives have been affected. Not only has the Queen moved to Windsor Castle to self-isolate, but major events including the royal garden parties, Trooping the Colour and the Japanese state visit have all been cancelled, while royal duties are taking place by telephone and video conferencing, instead of in person.

What's more, it's not only the Red Cross that the royal family has thrown its support behind. They have also saluted the NHS, even joining in with the Clap for our Carers campaign and highlighting organisations, such as the National Emergencies Trust. As for the youngest members of the royal family, such as Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, they are being home-schooled like thousands of children across the UK.

