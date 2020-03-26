Prince Albert addresses speculation he infected Prince Charles with coronavirus The Prince of Wales was confirmed to have COVID-19 on Wednesday

Prince Albert of Monaco has addressed rumours that he may have caused Prince Charles' positive coronavirus diagnosis after they both contracted COVID-19 just two weeks after they met at a Water Aid event in London. It was confirmed on Wednesday that Charles had tested positive after displaying mild symptoms of coronavirus, while Prince Albert's diagnosis was revealed a week ago.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles tests positive for coronavirus

Speaking to RTL radio on Thursday, the 62-year-old spoke about the speculation that one of the royals may have affected the other at the meeting on 10 March. "I was at a roundtable for his foundation, but we never shook hands. I was at the other end of the table, way far away," he said. "We nodded hello to one another, so I don't think I can really be accused of contaminating him."

MORE: Prince Charles reduces number of staff in household amid coronavirus outbreak

Prince Albert continued: "There were a lot of other people around at the congress centre and I know he continued his schedule afterwards for a number of days." He added that Prince Charles "had a number of other opportunities to catch it".

Prince Albert attended the same WaterAid event as Prince Charles

Prince Charles is currently self-isolating at his Scottish home, Birkhall on the Balmoral estate, after experiencing mild symptoms of coronavirus. Prince Albert, meanwhile, shared his own experience with COVID-19 in an interview with People magazine.

MORE: Inside Prince Charles and Camilla's Scottish home where they're self-isolating

"My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case," he said. "I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have to be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago."

The pair were both in London on 10 March

Asked how he believes he may have contracted it, he added: "Ask one of my cabinet members. It could have been from a number of other people. For weeks now I’ve tried to be cautious, using hand sanitisers and all that, but you never know. I could’ve caught it talking to someone from less than three or even four feet away. And it could have happened at any point in the last ten days or so. You never know."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.