Duchess of Cornwall signs up to popular app Houseparty as she continues to self-isolate The news comes after Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19

The Duchess of Cornwall has reportedly joined popular social media app, Houseparty! According to the Daily Mail, Camilla, who is currently self-isolating at Birkhall house in the Scottish Highlands, is using the app to stay in contact with her friends and family during this period of seclusion. The 72-year-old joins millions of other Houseparty users who are confined to their homes, but wanting to remain as social as possible.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall clap for the NHS

Camilla's two children, Laura Lopes and Tom Parker Bowles¸ are no doubt thrilled by their mother's decision to download the app, as are the five children they have between them, who will now get to see more of their grandmother – or Gaga, as they affectionately call her. The report went on to say that Camilla is loving the app and also uses it to stay in regular contact with her sister, Annabel Elliot.

MORE: Duchess Camilla's at-home outfits are just as chic as we imagined

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall

MORE: Where the royals are self-isolating during the coronavirus lockdown

Camilla's husband Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus this week. The Duchess was also tested for the virus, however, was negative and is self-isolating in another part of their home. On Thursday night, both the Duchess and Prince showed their support for NHS workers, and Clarence House posted a video of the couple clapping from separate rooms on Instagram Stories. Camilla could be seen applauding from an open window of the 18th-century property, while Charles, 71, stood in another room.

Clarence House announced the same day that Prince Charles was back at his desk working, just one day after it was announced that he has COVID-19. The heir-to-the-throne has been conducting meetings by phone and video conferencing, following steps that other members of the royal family have taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.