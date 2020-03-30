Prince Charles in good health and out of self-isolation, Clarence House reveals The 71-year-old royal was in self-isolation for seven days

Prince Charles is in good health and no longer in self-isolation following his coronavirus diagnosis, Clarence House has confirmed. In a statement released on Monday, the Prince's household said: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation." Last week we learned the shocking news that the Queen's son had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating at his Scottish residence, Birkhall.

WATCH: Charles and Camilla clap for the NHS

Charles, 71, is now operating under the current standard government and medical restrictions that apply nationwide. HELLO! understands that his self-isolation lasted seven days in accordance with government and medical guidelines.

Meanwhile, it's understood that the Duchess of Cornwall, 72, whose test came back negative for coronavirus, remains in self-isolation until the end of the week.

Clarence House released an update last Thursday saying that the Prince had been back working at his desk, after displaying "mild symptoms" of the virus. His last public engagements took place on 12 March, when he attended an investiture and a dinner for the Australian Bushfire Appeal.

Charles and Camilla have been self-isolating in Scotland (file photo)

On Thursday night, Charles and Camilla showed their appreciation for NHS workers as they joined Clap for our Carers. Footage released on Clarence House's social media account showed the pair clapping from separate rooms at Birkhall.

After the announcement about Prince Charles testing positive for coronavirus, Buckingham Palace said: "Her Majesty The Queen remains in good health. The Queen last saw The Prince of Wales briefly after the investiture on the morning of 12 March and is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare."

