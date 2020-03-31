It has been announced that Prince Albert II has recovered from COVID-19 and will stop isolating and re-join his family. Monaco's royal palace confirmed the news on Tuesday, in a statement that read: "Doctors who have followed Prince Albert II since the start of his COVID-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The sovereign prince is declared cured and in good health."

It continued: "He will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus."

Prince Albert will soon be reunited with his family

On 19 March it was revealed that the royal had tested positive for COVID-19, and just days later, Albert's aides thanked his supporters for their well wishes in a second statement, saying: "His Serene Highness Prince Albert has been moved by all the good wishes he has received from all around the world. HSH wants to thank all the people that have sent him their support. The Sovereign Prince remains confined in his apartments inside the Palace. He is still working with his close collaborators in accordance with the health measures. His health, controlled several times during the day by his doctors, doesn't inspire any concern." Prince Albert added: "Patience, trust, courage, solidarity."

The prince also spoke of his symptoms shortly after news was announced of his illness. "My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case," he told People. "I’ve a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago."

