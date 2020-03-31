Sarah, Duchess of York has reached out to her Instagram followers to ask for her help in providing aid for a young boy who needs to receive treatment in the USA. Sharing a photo of young Lukas, who needs a heart operation, on her Instagram account, she wrote: "Please help support @mia_debeljak and her son Lukas. Mia and her family need to raise funds for a life saving operation for her little boy who was born with only half a heart."

Sarah shared a heartbreaking photo of Lukas

She continued: "Lukas needs to be flown to a children’s hospital in Philadelphia for the operation. If you are able to donate, please click on the link in my bio. Thank you so much.. @gofundme https://www.gofundme.com/f/qfhb5-please-save-lukas." The GoFundMe was set up on Monday and has since received nearly $400.

The Duchess of York is known for her philanthropy, and recently joined her youngest daughter Princess Eugenie and Eugenie's husband Jack Brooksbank to deliver care packages to NHS staff. According to Mail Online, the trio were spotted driving through London to hand out care packages to workers at Hammersmith Hospital on two separate occasions. The deliveries reportedly contained a number of essentials for frontline staff battling the COVID-19 crisis, including toothpaste, soap, shower gel, hand wash, anti-bacterial wipes, dried pasta, pasta sauces, rice, cereal bars and tinned fruit. A source told the newspaper: "They wanted to do anything they could to help."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Sarah Ferguson shares unseen family photos

READ: Sarah Ferguson shares inspiring message for getting through coronavirus crisis

Sarah also worked with the chocolate brand Love Cocoa to encourage people to support the NHS, writing: "I am delighted to be working with @lovecocoa. This weekend, they will be donating chocolate to @nhsenglandldn workers around the UK, from every product sold on their website. It is wonderful to see a British company supporting the hospitals and these incredible workers. In addition to that, for every chocolate bar sold in 2020, Love Cocoa will be planting a new tree in Cameroon."

READ: Princess Eugenie shares inspirational message during coronavirus crisis