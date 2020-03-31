Why baby Archie won't make his debut at Trooping the Colour this year Prince Harry and Meghan's son turns one in May

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may have officially stepped back from royal life, but it's thought that the couple and their baby son Archie may join the Queen for major events, such as Trooping the Colour in future. However, the tot, who celebrates his first birthday on 6 May, won't be able to make his debut on the balcony at Buckingham Palace this summer, as Trooping the Colour has been cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Friday, saying: "In line with Government advice, it has been agreed that The Queen’s Birthday Parade, also known as Trooping the Colour, will not go ahead in its traditional form. A number of other options are being considered, in line with relevant guidance."

Charlotte's debut on the balcony in 2016

The royal event was scheduled to take place on Saturday 13 June this year and the Queen - who is set to turn 94 - is usually joined by extended members of her family to watch the festivities from the balcony at Buckingham Palace. While Her Majesty's actual birthday is on 21 April, official celebrations to mark the sovereign's birthday have often been held on another day, particularly when the date has not been in the summer.

It's likely that we'll have to wait until next year to see Archie on the famous balcony, shortly after his second birthday. His cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have all made adorable debuts at Trooping the Colour over the past few years when they were 22 months, 13 months and almost 15-months-old respectively.

George's first appearance in 2015

Louis, who turns two on 23 April, delighted the crowds and television viewers as he waved enthusiastically at the fly-past last year. Charlotte also stole the show on her debut in 2016 as she sat happily in mum Kate's arms with a pink bow in her hair. George showed off his royal wave in 2015, wearing the same outfit dad William wore for his first balcony appearance in 1984.

