King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain were set to travel to America on 21 April to be hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a state visit. However, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, the White House has confirmed that this trip has been cancelled.

In a statement, it said: "In order for the United States and Spain to continue to devote their full resources and attention to the COVID-19 response, the April 21, 2020, White House State Visit by Their Majesties King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain has been postponed. President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump look forward to welcoming Their Majesties to the United States and the White House in the near future. The United States will continue to work with Spain and all of our European partners to minimize the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic."

The Spanish royal court confirmed on Tuesday that the king has spoken with Mr and Mrs Trump by telephone. In a tweet, it said: "They have highlighted the good bilateral relations and solidarity of both countries in the face of #COVID19 and shared willingness to regain the State Visit to the US as soon as possible." A date for the rescheduled trip is yet to be confirmed.

King Felipe and Queen Letizia with the Trumps in 2018

King Felipe and Queen Letizia met the Trumps during a trip to the US in June 2018, but that was not a state visit. The couples met for tea at the Oval Office. Queen Letizia and Melania are both renowned for their style, with the royal wearing a pink Michael Kors dress and the First Lady opting for an olive green and white Valentino frock.

As Spain continues its lockdown in response to the COVID-19 crisis, the royal couple have been busy carrying out their duties at home. Felipe and Letizia attended a meeting with the Hospital Clínico San Carlos in Madrid by video conference on Wednesday, and another with the Navarra Chamber of Commerce the day before.

