Prince Albert of Monaco pictured for the first time since recovering from coronavirus The head of state is set to be reunited with his family

Prince Albert of Monaco has been pictured for the first time since recovering from coronavirus. The 62-year-old head of state, wearing a navy jacket and grey trousers, was photographed as he left his apartment in the Palace of Monaco.

READ: How COVID-19 has affected the royals

Loading the player...

WATCH: How to manage coronavirus anxiety

The royal palace confirmed the news of the royal's recovery on Tuesday, in a statement that read: "Doctors who have followed Prince Albert II since the start of his COVID-19 infection today allow him to end his quarantine period. The sovereign prince is declared cured and in good health."

It continued: "He will soon join his family and continue to observe the period of confinement while remaining in close contact with his government. His Highness once again reminds the people of Monaco of the importance of scrupulously respecting confinement measures and limiting contact with others. Rigorous compliance with these rules will help stop the spread of coronavirus."

MORE: Sarah Ferguson delivers gorgeous beauty hamper to NHS staff - see photo

Prince Albert appeared to be in good spirits as he left the palace

Prince Albert is set to join his wife, Princess Charlene, and five-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, at his country retreat, Roc Agel, in the mountains.

He told PEOPLE that he couldn't wait to be reunited with his family and revealed how they kept in touch while he was in isolation: "We FaceTimed — usually in the evenings. We told stories and talked about what we did during the day," he said. "I told [the twins] to be safe. They knew I was sick and that I had to stay away."

"I'm hoping I get a 'Welcome Home' banner," he added with a laugh.

Prince Albert is set to be reunited with his family

The prince was confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on 19 March and previously spoke about his illness to the magazine, saying: "My symptoms are flu-like, but it feels like a pretty mild case. I've a slight fever, not really that bad. A little bit of a cough. I’d a runny nose the first few days that was the first sign. I’ve felt a little stuffed up but that’s it. I have to be careful because of my recent medical history fighting off pneumonia a couple of years ago."

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.