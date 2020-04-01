Prince Charles shares glimpse into cosy home office as he opens up about coronavirus experience - watch video The Prince of Wales praised the NHS during his message

The Prince of Wales shared a glimpse into his home office at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, on Wednesday, as he sent a message on the coronavirus pandemic and its effect on the older members of the community.

WATCH: Prince Charles speaks about coronavirus experience for the first time

Prince Charles, 71, who was confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19 on Monday, sits at his desk, with a library of books behind him. It appears to be business as usual for the heir to the throne as papers and files can be spotted on the table, as well as an array of ornaments. A framed black and white photo of his parents, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, can also be seen behind him.

Although he suffered from mild symptoms of the virus, Charles describes it as a "strange, frustrating and often distressing experience." The Prince recorded the video message on Tuesday at his home, in support of Age UK in response to the coronavirus health crisis. Charles, who is patron of the charity, highlighted the pandemic's effect on the elderly, saying that his and wife Camilla's "hearts go out to all those older people throughout this country, who are now experiencing great difficulty".

Charles and the Queen pictured outside Birkhall in 2009

He thanked neighbours and volunteers for providing care and assistance to those who are vulnerable, helping those in hard-pressed professional services. Charles paid tribute to the "remarkable NHS" workers "under such enormous strain, and risk, as they battle heroically to save lives". He added that their "extraordinary skills and utter, selfless devotion to duty and the care of their patients" makes him and Camilla "so very proud". He also praised grocery store employees for "toiling as hard as they can throughout each and every night to keep supermarket shelves stocked – on which we are all relying".

The Prince ended his message on an uplifting note, saying: "Let us all try and live with hope and, with faith in ourselves and each other, look forward to better times to come." Details flashed up on the screen at the end with information on how to stay healthy from the NHS and numbers for Age UK and Silver Line, of which the Duchess of Cornwall is patron.

