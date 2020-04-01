Crown Princess Victoria makes food boxes for homeless and vulnerable during coronavirus crisis The Swedish heir to the throne rolled up her sleeves for a great cause!

Crown Princess Victoria has been photographed volunteering for an important cause during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Swedish royal, 42, helped to make food boxes which will be delivered to homeless and vulnerable people. In a post shared to the royal family's Instagram account, a picture showed Victoria wearing an apron and plastic gloves as she assembled the essential meals. The mum-of-two had her brown locks tied back and smiled as she worked, appearing to be in great spirits.

The behind-the-scenes image was captioned with a quote from the Crown Princess, which read: "I feel like so many others in the community that I want to do something and it feels good to be here with you today. It is important that we who have the opportunity try to contribute and help in the ways we can. We can make a difference together." The caption then went on to explain that Victoria had visited local volunteer organisation Stockholms Stadsmission on Monday in order to lend a hand, saying: "Many of the City Mission's volunteers are older and themselves at risk and therefore cannot help the business right now. The Crown Princess therefore went to the City Mission yesterday to help make food boxes."

Crown Princess Victoria volunteered for a Swedish charitable organisation

Unlike many other countries, Sweden is not in lockdown due to the coronavirus, although some people are self-isolating as a result and Crown Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel are working from home The couple, who married in 2010, have two children, Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four. The family lives at the lavish Haga Palace in Stockholm and released photos of themselves in their joint workspace on Tuesday.

One image showed Victoria wearing a cobalt blue blazer and navy blouse and taking notes while another featured the princess with her husband as they took part in a video conference. The pictures appear to have been taken in the palace's dining room, which features gold gilded chairs and a large oil painting hung against flocked wallpaper. Haga Palace was built in 1802 and was designed by architect Carl Christoffer Gjörwell.

