Crown Princess Victoria releases new photos of her family to encourage people to wash their hands during coronavirus crisis The royal is mum to Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden shared two new photos of her family over the weekend to highlight an important issue amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pictures show her husband, Crown Prince Daniel, and their children Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four, washing their hands at home.

The caption read: "Today is World Water Day! In times of infection, we are all encouraged to wash our hands with soap and water frequently. In Sweden, most people have good access to soap and clean water in the tap. But around the world, 785 million people do not have access to clean water. Nor are 3 billion people able to wash their hands with soap and water. Today, on World Water Day, the crown princess couple, therefore, want to highlight the work that @wateraid is doing in the world's poorest communities to change this."

The heir to the Swedish throne joined her father King Carl Gustaf at World Water Week 2019, a global water conference that aims to address some key international development and sustainability issues. Last year, she also visited a sewage treatment plant in Stockholm to mark the day.

The Swedish royals have been adapting their schedules in reaction to the COVID-19 crisis, with public engagements postponed and meetings taking place via video conferencing. Crown Princess Victoria's name day celebrations, which usually attracts crowds of people to the palace, did not take place this year. Instead the ceremony was held in private, with just the couple present. On Monday 23 March, Prince Daniel will hold a telephone meeting with children's health charity, Generation Pep.

Earlier this month, the couple shared new photos of their son, Prince Oscar, to mark his fourth birthday on 2 March. Portraits were also released by the Swedish royal court to mark Princess Estelle's eighth birthday on 23 February.

