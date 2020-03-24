Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden share photos while working from home The royal couple have lived at Haga Palace since 2010

Over the past few weeks, thousands of people around the globe have been adjusting to working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The royals have also found new ways of carrying out their duties, through video conferencing and telephone calls instead. Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are among them and the couple shared a glimpse into their set-up from their home, Haga Palace, in Stockholm, on Tuesday.

The Swedish royal court released two new images of the pair as they conducted calls to organisations and companies, who have been helping the country during the COVID-19 crisis. The first image shows Crown Princess Victoria, wearing a cobalt blue blazer and navy blouse, taking notes during one conversation. The second photo shows the princess with her husband, Daniel, as they take part in a video conference.

The images appear to have been taken in the palace's dining room, which features gold gilded chairs and a large oil painting hung against flocked wallpaper. A set of gold candelabras can also be seen on the mantelpiece in the background. Haga Palace was built in 1802 and was designed by architect Carl Christoffer Gjörwell, who was commissioned by King Gustaf IV Adolf.

Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel moved into the palace after their wedding in June 2010. The royal couple are parents to Princess Estelle, eight, and Prince Oscar, four. Over the weekend, new images of the children were released to encourage the public to wash their hands during the coronavirus crisis.

