The Duchess of Cambridge has always been a huge tennis fan and has attended Wimbledon for the past eight consecutive years. Sadly, Kate is set to be disappointed as organisers have called off this summer's tennis tournament, which was set to take place from 29 June to 12 July, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A statement from The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club read: "It is with great regret that the Main Board of the All England Club (AELTC) and the Committee of Management of The Championships have today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic. The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021."

Kate, Meghan and Pippa at last year's tournament

Kate became patron of the AELTC in 2016, taking over from the Queen, who had held the role for 64 years. The mum-of-three was pictured at the Championships in the years before she became a member of the royal family and she even wrote officials a letter in 2008, thanking them for a "wonderfully relaxed day".

The Duchess watched Andy Murray win the men's final in 2013 and 2016, and last year she surprised the crowd on court 14, as she watched British player Harriet Dart take on American Christina McHale. Kate and her sister-in-law, the Duchess of Sussex, enjoyed their first girls' day out at Wimbledon in 2018 and again last year, with the Duchess of Cambridge's sister, Pippa Middleton. On both occasions, they watched Meghan's best friend Serena Williams from the Royal Box on Centre Court.

Kate wearing a yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress in 2018

Kate has also wowed us with her courtside style over the years, donning outfits by Alexander McQueen, Dolce & Gabbana and Jenny Packham. The Duchess has also reportedly been having tennis lessons of her own at the exclusive Hurlingham Club in Fulham.

The tennis tournament attracts A-list guests, with the likes of Kendall Jenner, Claire Foy and Benedict Cumberbatch in attendance last year. The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, as well as her siblings Pippa and James, are also regulars at the annual sports event.

