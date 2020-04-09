Duchess of Cornwall's adorable dogs steal the show in wedding anniversary photo

Clarence House released a new photo of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall on Wednesday evening to mark their 15th wedding anniversary on 9 April. Charles and Camilla were dressed in smart casual outfits, but that wasn't the only thing to catch our eye – the couple were joined by the Duchess' Jack Russell Terriers, Beth and Bluebell, for the portrait.

READ: Royals and the furry friends they're quarantining with during the coronavirus pandemic

The royal pooches are both rescue dogs, with Camilla adopting Beth from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in London in 2011 and Bluebell a year later. Beth and Bluebell accompanied the Duchess on a very fitting engagement to Battersea Dogs and Cats Home Old Windsor in 2017, when Camilla became the charity's patron, taking over from the Queen.

Beth and Bluebell have also accompanied Charles and Camilla at the Dumfries House Dog Show in Cumnock, Scotland, in 2015 and 2017.

MORE: Princess Anne: The Princess Royal's funniest moments

Camilla with Beth, Bluebell and Paul O'Grady in 2012

The Duchess isn't the only royal to own a rescue dog – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently have Meghan's beagle named Guy and the pair adopted another pup shortly after their marriage. Meghan relocated to the UK in 2017, bringing Guy with her from Toronto, but sadly her other dog, Bogart, was too old to make the transatlantic journey.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge welcomed their English Cocker Spaniel, Lupo, to their home, before they had their first child, Prince George. The pup has even featured in a few of their family photos. And of course, the Queen has always had corgis to keep her company and was given her first dog, Susan, when she was 18. Sadly, Her Majesty's last corgi – named Whisper – passed away in October 2018. The monarch is still the proud owner of Candy and Vulcan, who are corgi-dachshund crosses and made an appearance in the 2012 James Bond London Olympics sketch.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.