Duchess of Cornwall reunited with Prince Charles after coming out of isolation in Scottish home The couple celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday

The Duchess of Cornwall is out of isolation at Birkhall in Scotland, HELLO! understands. Despite testing negative for coronavirus, Camilla, 72, had to remain in isolation for 14 days because the Prince of Wales had tested positive for the disease. Charles, 71, came out of isolation after seven days last week, in line with the current UK government policy.

The couple have been residing at their Scottish residence since lockdown was imposed in the UK. The Prince made history on Friday as he carried out a royal engagement remotely, opening the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link.

The heir to the throne paid tribute to all those who have worked tirelessly to create the new medical facility at the ExCel conference centre in East London, calling it a "spectacular and unbelievable feat of work".

He said: "On behalf of the nation, I want to say a very big thank you to the planners, the builders, the Armed Forces, the generous companies and organisations which have donated equipment and services, and all the support staff, who have made this possible. Also we owe an immense debt of gratitude to the doctors, the nurses, the technicians, the staff – currently working in the health service and those coming out of retirement – and the voluntary workers who will be working within it. I can only offer my special thoughts and prayers to all those who will receive care within it and let us hope that it will not be too long before this terrible disease has left our land."

Charles opened NHS Nightingale Hospital via video link

Following Charles' period of isolation, Clarence House confirmed that the Prince was in "good health" after he suffered mild symptoms of the virus. He and Camilla joined the nation during the first Clap for our Carers campaign, which has become a weekly tribute.

The royal couple will celebrate their 15th wedding anniversary on Thursday. Charles and Camilla were married in a civil ceremony at Windsor Guildhall on 9 April 2005, which was followed by a blessing at Windsor Castle.

