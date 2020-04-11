The Queen has shared a recorded statement to mark Easter Saturday and those that are celebrating privately, assuring the nation that "coronavirus will not overcome us." The address, which comes soon after last week's televised message of support, was recorded on Friday at Windsor Castle, where strict precautions were once again undertaken to ensure the 93-year-old monarch was safe amid the risks of the virus.

LISTEN: The Queen delivers heartfelt message to mark Easter Saturday

The Queen explained how, despite the pandemic resulting in the government-implemented lockdown and social-isolation guidelines, the nation "needs Easter more than ever." The message was posted on the royal family's official social media channels along with a video of a candle bringing light to an altar.

The heartfelt statement began: "Many religions have festivals that celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us.

The Easter Saturday message comes soon after Her Majesty's televised address

"As darkness falls on the Saturday before Easter Day, many Christians would normally light candles together. In church, one light would pass to another, spreading slowly and then more rapidly as more candles are lit. It's a way of showing how the good news of Christ's resurrection has been passed on from the first Easter by every generation until now."

The message continued: "This year, Easter will be different for many of us, but by keeping apart we keep others safe. But Easter isn't cancelled; indeed, we need Easter as much as ever. The discovery of the risen Christ on the first Easter Day gave his followers new hope and fresh purpose, and we can all take heart from this. We know that Coronavirus will not overcome us. As dark as death can be - particularly for those suffering with grief - light and life are greater. May the living flame of Easter hope be a steady guide as we face the future." Her Majesty finishes the touching message with: "I wish everyone of all faiths and denominations a blessed Easter. Elizabeth R."

The Queen has been residing at the Berkshire palace since 19 March, starting her Easter break a week earlier than planned as a "sensible precaution". The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, joined his wife in Windsor on the same day and was flown there by helicopter from Wood Farm in Sandringham, Norfolk. It's been business as usual for the monarch, who has still been receiving her daily red boxes from the government.

