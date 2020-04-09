The Queen's dressmaker reveals first set of scrubs made for the NHS Stewart Parvin has revealed the first set of scrubs he has produced for NHS frontline workers

Stewart Parvin, the Queen's dressmaker, has revealed the first set of scrubs he has designed and produced for NHS workers to wear during the coronavirus lockdown.

The designer, 55, shared the news on social media, writing: "Our first set of scrubs are ready to be dropped off for @frimleyhealth. If you would like to get involved as a home sewer, or as a business with work space, there are several groups set up that are co-ordinating the effort. @scrubsgloriousscrubs and @scrubsfortheloveof #nhs."

He later added: "If you are a fabric supplier and would like to donate any fabric, please email Louisa at enquiries@stewartparvin.com. As ever, our most grateful thanks to all those risking their own health and working tirelessly to look after and protect us all. #clapforcarers #donationsneeded."

MORE: The Queen's sweet Easter gifts revealed

Stewart first revealed he was making scrubs for NHS frontline workers earlier this week, tweeting: "Thanks to a fabulous fabric donation by the wonderful Anita at Classic Textiles on the Goldhawk Road, and some of our girls volunteering their time to sew, we are now producing scrubs for Frimley Park Hospital… very happy to offer what little help we can to our fabulous NHS."

Stewart's Motcomb Street boutique closed as of Tuesday 24 March, but in a tweet, he said: "We will continue to bring you images of our beautiful Spring/Summer Couture Womenswear Collection during this uncertain time. However, we are still available for phone consultations & if you wish to discuss anything from the current collection or speak with Stewart about ideas for future orders, we are only a call or email away. We hope everyone remains safe during this time, best wishes Team SP x."

READ: The Queen's most iconic fashion moments in pictures

After training under couturier Donald Campbell, Stewart launched his own collection in 1995 and opened his first London boutique on Belgravia's Motcomb Street. The store moved from no. 14 to no. 9 – a five storey Georgian townhouse – in September 2018. Stewart has been designing clothes for the Queen since 2007 and Her Majesty presented him with the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in March 2016. He also created Zara Phillips' wedding dress for her 2011 wedding to Mike Tindall.