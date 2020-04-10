How are the Queen and royal family celebrating Easter in lockdown? Her Majesty's plans have been affected by coronavirus this year

Easter will be very different for the Queen and the royal family this year, amid the coronavirus crisis. While Her Majesty is residing at Windsor Castle as per tradition, sadly she won't be joined by her family for celebrations during lockdown.

WATCH: The royals arrive for Easter Sunday service in 2019

Traditionally on Maundy Thursday, the day before Good Friday, the Queen usually visits a different cathedral in the UK to distribute special Maundy money to local pensioners. During the service, the monarch distributes gifts according to the number of years she has lived: for example, when she turned 93 last year, she distributed 93 pence worth of Maundy money to 93 men and 93 women in recognition of their contribution to the community and to the church.

Last year, the Queen was accompanied by her granddaughter, Princess Eugenie, for the service in Windsor. However, this year's Maundy Thursday ceremony is one of many events that has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Queen at the Maundy Thursday service in 2019

On Easter Sunday, Her Majesty would normally attend a church service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, before spending the rest of the day privately with her family. Last year, it fell on the Queen's 93rd birthday, and she was joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of Sussex, the Earl and Countess of Wessex, Peter and Autumn Phillips and Mike and Zara Tindall.

The royals on Easter Sunday in 2019

This year, however, the Queen's family will be spending the Easter weekend privately, self-isolating in their respective homes. Prince William and Kate are believed to be residing at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, with their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Prince Harry and Meghan are currently living in Los Angeles with 11-month-old son Archie.

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have been staying at their Scottish home, Birkhall, while Prince Edward and Sophie have remained at their Surrey home, Bagshot Park, with their children, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

