The Duchess of Sussex will give her first TV interview since stepping down as a senior working member of the royal family and relocating back to Los Angeles with husband Prince Harry and baby son Archie. Meghan will appear on Good Morning America on Monday alongside her friend, and GMA host Gayle King, to discuss the Disney documentary, Elephant, which she provided voiceover work for. In a clip shared on Instagram, a preview of the segment gives fans a glimpse at Meghan as she sits down with Gayle. "On GMA Monday, Meghan Markle with an exclusive first look at the Disney documentary Elephant," a voice-over says over the clip.

WATCH: Prince Harry touts Meghan's voiceover skills to Bob Iger

Meghan recorded the voiceover for Disneynature's new film in autumn 2019, after being approached by the filmmakers, Mark and Vanessa Berlowitz, earlier in the summer. Meghan had been aware of the film for some time and had seen some of the footage taken over a few years, so the team thought she would be a good fit for the narration given her passion for the subject.

Meghan Markle will appear on GMA on Monday

The Duchess signed the voiceover deal in return for a donation to wildlife charity, Elephants Without Borders. A trailer for Elephant revealed that it "follows one family's extraordinary 1,000-mile journey across Africa on an adventure that will change their lives." The film is available for streaming on Disney+ now, and you'll be able to get seven days of the streaming service free when you sign up.

Elephant is available to stream on Disney+ now

At the beginning of the year, a video resurfaced showing Harry and Meghan talking to the Disney CEO at The Lion King premiere back in July, during which Harry seized the opportunity to talk about a new role for his wife. In the video, the Prince could be heard telling Mr Iger: "You know she does voiceovers?" while gesturing towards Meghan, who is stood next to him in conversation with Beyonce and Jay-Z.

"Oh really? I did not know that," the Disney chief replies. "You seem surprised," Harry responds, before adding: "But yeah, she's really interested." The conversation concludes with Mr Iger telling Harry: "Sure, we'd love to try."

