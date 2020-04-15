The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made the generous decision to donate £90,000 generated from the broadcast of their wedding to the charity Feeding Britain. The couple has been impressed by the organisation's work since becoming aware of it in January last year when they visited one of its projects, the Feeding Birkenhead community supermarket in Merseyside. The news comes after they spoke by phone with the Archbishop of Canterbury, who conducted their marriage ceremony and is president of the charity.

A spokesman for the royals said that the coronavirus pandemic had prompted them to want to make the kind gesture, which will go towards feeding children during the government-mandated lockdown. He said: "The Duke and Duchess were able to speak to the archbishop recently and were moved to hear all about the work Feeding Britain was doing to support people during COVID-19."

He went on: "They have particularly fond memories of their visit to the citizens' supermarket in Birkenhead, especially the generosity and compassion of everyone working there to help others. They are delighted to be able to ensure this money is donated to such a great cause."

Meghan and Harry got married in May 2018

The national director of Feeding Britain, Andrew Forsey, expressed the organisation's gratitude for the donation, saying: "We are incredibly grateful for such generous support which, thank God, will sustain our emergency response to coronavirus until the schools return. During that time, there are many tens of thousands of children who we are helping to supply with breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. We're just so grateful that the Duke and Duchess have contributed to that programme."

Prince Harry and wife Meghan stepped aside as senior working royals at the end of March and last week announced their plans to start their own foundation, Archewell. At the time of their wedding in May 2018, the couple agreed with the BBC that any profits raised from transmission rights and subsequent sales of the event would go to a charity nominated by Harry and Meghan, but that good cause wasn't decided until now.

