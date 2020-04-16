Prince Harry and Meghan Markle distribute food to the needy in LA during coronavirus crisis One recipient was surprised to see the Sussexes

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spotted doing their bit for the community, delivering food parcels to the needy in West Hollywood. Prince Harry and Meghan, who moved to Los Angeles last month, surprised one man when he responded to a call at his apartment on Wednesday morning. Dan Tyrell was expecting to receive meals from Project Angel Food and was shocked to open the door to royalty.

"They were both nice and very down-to earth people," Dan told WEHOville. "They had masks on, and they were dressed down with jeans, but very nice jeans."

"I thought that tall red-headed guy looked pretty familiar, and that girl was very pretty. Then I saw the large black SUVs with the security guards behind them."

"If they had given me the heads up, I would have worn my tiara!" Dan joked.

Project Angel Food prepares and delivers healthy meals to feed people impacted by serious illness. The non-profit organisation has continued its work during the COVID-19 pandemic but it has faced challenges at this difficult time, including increased demand from vulnerable citizens.

Richard Ayoub, CEO of Project Angel Food, told the website that he was delighted by Harry and Meghan's offer to help, adding: "They wanted to help us relieve some of the drivers from their workload. So they made deliveries in West Hollywood today. It's really, really amazing. We loved having them and they are the most down-to-earth people."

Harry and Meghan at their final royal engagement in March

The organisation was founded by Marianne Williamson in 1989, as an outreach program of the Los Angeles Centre for Living, which helps people with life-threatening illnesses.

The Sussexes officially stepped back from their royal roles on 31 March, after carrying out a number of final engagements in the UK. Over the Easter weekend, Harry made a personal video call to families supported by one of his patronages, WellChild. The couple's son, Archie, is set to celebrate his first birthday on 6 May.

