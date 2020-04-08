Prince Harry will not be applying for a green card - details The Duke of Sussex is currently residing in Los Angeles

Prince Harry has decided against applying for a green card or US citizenship in the near future, The Times reports. According to the paper, the royal is thinking twice about a long-term move Stateside, and the Sussexes' American plans have been put on hold indefinitely by the coronavirus pandemic. A royal source confirmed: "The Duke has not made an application for dual citizenship and I don’t think he will apply for a green card at any point."

Although an application for US citizenship would make Harry's move across the pond considerably smoother, it would also make him liable to pay US taxation on his worldwide earnings. It is unknown on what visa programme the doting dad has entered the US, but it's likely to be a diplomatic or other special visa.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and their son Archie are currently in Los Angeles

Prince Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their young son Archie are currently residing in Los Angeles since leaving Vancouver Island in Canada, and will be spending the Easter weekend privately as a family in their new home. In the UK, the Queen and the royals usually attend church in Windsor on Easter Sunday, but this year's plans have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Meghan, however, has never attended the annual service, even when she was in the UK, as she was close to her due date with Archie last year, and in 2018, she and Harry were also absent. The couple were in the final throes of planning their wedding and spent the bank holiday in private, according to royal sources at the time.

It's shaping up to be an incredibly exciting time for Harry and Meghan, who recently announced a brand new venture - a non-profit initiative they have named Archewell, in a touching tribute to their son. The couple confirmed the news to The Telegraph, adding that they would not yet be launching Archewell because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Sussexes explained: "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be."

