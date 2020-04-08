The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be celebrating their first Easter as parents to baby Archie, who turns one on 6 May, this weekend. As the coronavirus pandemic continues across the globe, it's likely that Prince Harry and Meghan will be spending the day privately as a family in their new Los Angeles home.

The couple moved to the US after previously living in a temporary home on Vancouver Island in Canada, as they prepared to step back as senior members of the royal family. Americans have similar traditions to the British in that they have a big lunch on Easter Sunday, but often served with ham, instead of lamb. No doubt renowned foodie Meghan will be in charge of preparing the meal, while we're sure that she and Harry will ensure that there's a visit from the Easter bunny for Archie.

The Queen and the royals usually attend church in Windsor on Easter Sunday but this year's plans have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. Meghan has never attended the annual service in the UK, as she was close to her due date with Archie last year (when Easter fell on 21 April) and in 2018, she and Harry were also absent. The couple were in the final throes of planning their wedding and spent the bank holiday in private, according to royal sources at the time.

Prince Harry at the Easter Sunday service in 2019

When Harry and Meghan were dating in 2017, the Prince joined his girlfriend in Toronto to celebrate Easter weekend. Just a month later, the Suits star flew to the UK to attend Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' wedding reception with Harry in Berkshire.

Details of the Sussexes' new non-profit organisation emerged earlier this week, which they have named Archewell, in tribute to their son. "Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global Covid-19 pandemic but faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be," the Duke and Duchess told The Telegraph in a statement.

The couple added: "Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of 'Arche'—the Greek word meaning 'source of action.' We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters. Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right."

