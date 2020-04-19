New photo of Prince Alexander of Sweden published in honour of his fourth birthday The eldest son of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia is growing up so fast!

Happy Birthday, Prince Alexander of Sweden! The young Prince turned four on Sunday and the Swedish Royal Family marked the special occasion by sharing a sweet new photo. The snap showed the little boy wearing a striped shirt and black sweater, with his signature long blond hair tucked neatly behind his ears. He looked dreamily into the distance, with a smile starting to form on his lips. His dad, Prince Carl Philip, was the first to post the picture, uploading it to his Instagram account alongside a caption which read: "Congratulations to our beloved Alexander on his 4th birthday."

Alexander's mum, Princess Sofia, then shared the photo to her account, where she revealed it was taken by her husband. She wrote: "Happy Birthday Prince Alexander. Picture by Prinsparet #happy4thbirthday #kungahuset #swedishroyalfamily #prinsparet." Royal fans were quick to respond to the delightful image, commenting: "Such a cutie," "Happy Birthday dear Prince," "Happy birthday sweet Alexander," and: "So cute." The palace always shares photos of the Prince on his birthday, and also released a sweet picture of him asleep in his crib soon after his birth back in 2016.

Alexander's aunt is Crown Princess Victoria, the heir to the Swedish throne, and he is fifth in the line of succession. His parents also share younger son Prince Gabriel, who is two. Alexander undertook his first royal engagement when he was just two years old himself. The young royal went to visit the Nynäs nature reserve and took part in a walkabout to meet well-wishers.

The little prince looked delighted to sit in a horse and carriage in-between his doting parents, dressed in a striped shirt and chinos for the occasion. Alexander also delighted the crowds by perfecting his royal wave, much as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's daughter Princess Charlotte did when she was younger. Bless!

