The ME+EM summer sale has Princess Beatrice's leaf print midi dress with 50% off

Few high street labels can boast a royal fanbase quite like ME+EM. Loved by the Princess of Wales, Pippa Middleton, Zara Tindall, and the Duchess of Edinburgh, the British brand has quietly become a go-to for modern royals.

This weekend, Princess Beatrice added her name to the label’s long list of high-profile admirers. The 37-year-old mum-of-two stepped out for the official opening of FAB (First Abu Dhabi Bank)’s new London branch, wearing ME+EM’s Silk-Blend Swirling Leaf Print Midi Tea Dress.

The floral design struck the perfect balance between timeless style and modern appeal, with ME+EM signature effortless everyday elegance.

© @fabconnects Princess Beatrice wears ME+EM in London

Made from silk twill with a textural jacquard and the prettiest botanical print, it features short puff sleeves and a sheer panel on the neckline. It even comes with functional pockets. Usually retailing for £350 (or $595 in the US), it's just dropped in the sale with 50% off and it's still available to shop in most sizes.

From its modest cut to its delicate floral print, this is a piece I wouldn't have been surprised to see Princess Kate or Zara wearing. Beatrice proved it's versatility styling it with a tailored blazer for a polished, professional look, but swap the blazer for wedge espadrilles, a rattan bag, and statement jewellery, and it easily transitions into a holiday-ready outfit.

© @zoehayes Zara wore ME+EM to the Monaco Grand Prix

Zara Tindall wore a very similar dress to the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, and looked stunning, completing the look with glowing makeup, an Aspinal of London handbag and lots of gold jewellery.

Meanwhile, one of Princess Kate's most iconic looks has to be her ME+EM pink silk shirt dress. The mum-of-three has worn the midi on two occasions in 2021 and 2023, and even her mother Carol once borrowed it for a public appearence.

Princess Kate wears ME+EM's silk pink midi dress to the Chelsea Flower Show in 2023

As well as its flattering, versatile designs, the brand's sustainable and social ethos is perhaps what draws in the royals. It only works with the most ethical suppliers and factories and use high quality, eco-friendly fabrics.

If you're shopping for a white floral tea dress but your budget is a bit lower, I love this £42 style from Nobody's Child, which gets five-star reviews and features a flattering curved-waist seam. Or try this £45 floral midi from M&S, with regal cape detail, a dainty tie waist and a figure-skimming cut.