Princess Sofia of Sweden swaps tiara for scrubs as she joins hospital frontline workers Prince Carl Philip's wife completed a three-day course

Royals around the globe have been finding ways to show their support during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including Princess Sofia of Sweden who has joined workers on the frontline. Prince Carl Philip's wife, 35, was pictured wearing blue and white scrubs on her first day at work at Sophiahemmet hospital in Stockholm on Thursday.

Princess Sofia has completed a three-day intensive training programme at Sophiahemmet University College, where she is an honorary chair member and will now be able to assist hospital staff with non-medical related tasks during the coronavirus crisis. The university has been training up to 80 people a week, mostly those who have been furloughed from their jobs temporarily, including airline crew and hotel and restaurant staff.

The Swedish royals have been working remotely from their respective homes during lockdown in the country, with Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia conducting video calls and meetings from their Stockholm residence, Villa Solbacken.

Princess Sofia, pictured centre, on her first shift at the hospital

The royal couple married in June 2015 and have two sons, Prince Alexander, three, and Prince Gabriel, two. Carl Philip is the only son of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia and is currently fourth in line to the Swedish throne after his older sister, Crown Princess Victoria and her children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

The Swedish royal family celebrated Easter with a virtual video call from their different homes, with the king and queen's youngest child, Princess Madeleine, dialling in from her Florida abode.

