Members of the Swedish royal family have set an example by staying in touch digitally over the Easter weekend. On Saturday morning, a one minute video was shared to the royal family's official Instagram, and in it, twelve members of the family could be seen catching up over a sweet video call. On the call was Crown Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel and their children, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, Prince Carl-Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden, their kids, plus Princess Madeleine, her husband Chris O'Neill and their children - who are currently in Florida.

WATCH: A who is who of the Swedish royal family

A caption posted alongside the video read: "Digital Easter celebration. Easter celebrations look different in many places this year. There are many who are not given the opportunity to meet loved ones. The royal family follows the recommendations and does not celebrate a common Easter."

The royals caught up on a video call

It continued: "However, with technical aids, it is possible to meet digitally to wish Happy Easter, which the Royal Family did earlier in the Easter week. Here is a short excerpt from the Royal Family's digital Easter celebration. Happy Easter!"

The video call will have been important for the family, who will no doubt be banding together following the death of Catharina Nilert, who passed away in March shortly before her 94th birthday. Catharina was the youngest of four children born to Count Carl Bernadotte of Wisborg and his first wife, Baroness Marianne De Geer af Leufsta. She was a great-granddaughter of King Oscar II of Sweden and of Norway and, therefore, a second cousin of King Carl XVI Gustaf's father. Her grandfather was Prince Oscar Bernadotte, Count of Wisborg, younger brother of King Gustaf V. Catharina was thereby a relative of the present king's father and was close to the family.

