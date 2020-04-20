Prince Philip releases incredibly rare statement during COVID-19 crisis The Duke of Edinburgh is residing with the Queen in Windsor

The Duke of Edinburgh has issued a rare statement during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, thanking those working in the medical and scientific professions during the crisis.

Prince Philip, 98, said: "As we approach World Immunisation Week, I wanted to recognise the vital and urgent work being done by so many to tackle the pandemic; by those in the medical and scientific professions, at universities and research institutions, all united in working to protect us from Covid-19.

"On behalf of those of us who remain safe and at home, I also wanted to thank all key workers who ensure the infrastructure of our life continues; the staff and volunteers working in food production and distribution, those keeping postal and delivery services going, and those ensuring the rubbish continues to be collected."

The Duke is still affiliated to over 750 organisations, including the scientific, technological research, healthcare and infrastructure sectors, which have responded to the outbreak, including the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and The Royal Academy of Engineering.

The Queen's husband publicly retired from royal duties in August 2017 after carrying out more than 22,219 solo engagements since 1952. The Duke has been residing with Her Majesty at Windsor Castle since 19 March, having been flown from his residence, Wood Farm, on the Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

The Queen and Prince Philip at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding last May

Prince Philip was last seen in public at Lady Gabriella Windsor and Thomas Kingston's wedding in May 2019, when he joined the Queen and grandson, Prince Harry.

The Duke spent four nights at King Edward VII Hospital in London before Christmas 2019 for observation and treatment in relation to a "pre-existing condition." After being discharged, Buckingham Palace said in a statement: "The Duke of Edinburgh has today left hospital after being discharged by his Doctor and is now back at Sandringham. His Royal Highness would like to thank everyone who sent their good wishes."

