Prince William reveals he was concerned for dad Charles as he battled coronavirus but knew he would beat it Prince William spoke to BBC News about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected his family life

On Friday, Prince William and Kate gave a candid interview to BBC News about the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected their everyday life. The couple spoke about homeshooling their children, how they are staying fit, but also revealed how they reacted to Prince Charles' positive diagnosis for COVID-19 and why they knew he would beat it.

"I have to admit, at first I was quite concerned, he fits the profile of somebody, at the age he is at, which is fairly risky, and so I was a little bit worried," Prince William said as wife Kate listened attentively next to him.

"But my father has had many chest infections, colds, things like that over the years. And so, I thought to myself, if anybody is going to be able to beat this, it’s going to be him. And actually, he was very lucky, he had mild symptoms."

The Queen's grandson also revealed what Prince Charles had found more challenging whilst fighting the virus, saying: "I think the hardest thing he found was having to stop and not being able to go and get a bit of fresh air and go for a walk.

"He is a mad walker. Loves just walking. So I think he found it quite difficult. Especially, also I think with his mental health, being stuck inside and not being able to go for walks," he added.

The father-of-three also briefly spoke about his grandparents - the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh - revealing the royals were doing everything they could to ensure they were protected and isolated.

Prince Charles was diagnosed with coronavirus back in March and self-isolated for seven days at his Scottish residence, Birkhall. He was soon back at work, opening the new NHS Nightingale Hospital in London via video link, just days after recovering from the life-threatening disease.