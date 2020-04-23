The royals are human just like the rest of us and so even they make errors from time to time. In a tweet to mark the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis' second birthday, the royal family's Twitter account posted on Thursday morning: "Happy Birthday to Prince Louis. HRH is the Queen's seventh great-grandchild. Today he turns two! The photos below were taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month."

Prince Louis is in fact the Queen's sixth great-grandchild – he was born on 23 April 2018 and shortly after his cousin, Lena Tindall, arrived on 18 June 2018, making Zara and Mike's youngest child the monarch's seventh great-grandchild.

The royal family's tweet

Her Majesty has eight great-grandchildren in total, with Peter and Autumn Phillips' nine-year-old daughter, Savannah, her eldest and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison, her youngest. The monarch's other great-grandchildren are Isla Phillips, eight, Prince George, six, Mia Tindall, six, and Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two.

Kate took new photos of Prince Louis to mark his birthday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge released adorable new photos of Prince Louis to mark his second birthday, as he got messy with coloured paint to make a rainbow handprint. Children across the UK have been creating rainbow pictures as a symbol of hope during the coronavirus lockdown to put in their windows. The snaps were taken by mum Kate at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, earlier this month where they have been isolating.

Clarence House also shared an adorable new snap of the Prince of Wales with his third grandchild to mark his special day. The black and white photo shows Louis hugging his grandfather, Prince Charles, as he carries the tot in his arms. The snapshot was spotted among the family pictures in the Prince's home office at his Scottish residence, Birkhall, during a video call earlier in April.

