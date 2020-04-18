The Queen and Prince Louis' birthday celebrations affected by lockdown this month Her Majesty has had to cancel Trooping the Colour this year

April may be a particularly joyous time for the British royals thanks to the Queen and Prince Louis' birthdays and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary. However, this year, the royal family's celebrations will be far more subdued than in previous years due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Her Majesty turns 94 on Tuesday, while little Louis will celebrate his second birthday two days later on 23 April.

The Queen will turn 94 on Tuesday

Although birthday celebrations tend to be a private affair, the Queen will not be joined by any of her children as they are self-isolating in separate parts of the UK. Her second birthday, which is a more public affair when the royals gather for Trooping the Colour in June, was recently cancelled. Official celebrations to mark the sovereign's birthday have often been held on another day, particularly when the royal's birth date is not in the summer.

Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate's youngest child will no doubt be marking his special day with his siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, as they continue to reside at Anmer Hall during the lockdown. The Cambridges are expected to remain at their Norfolk country home until social-distancing measures are relaxed and they can return to London.

Doting mum Kate will most likely bake a lovely birthday cake - something that has now become quite the tradition in their household. In December, the royal mum told baking extraordinaire Mary Berry: "I love making the cake. It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up till midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Prince Louis is turning two this month

It's also highly likely that Prince William and Kate will release a new set of photos to mark the occasion with the public. Over the years, the doting mother takes adorable pictures of her children herself. And with the lockdown restrictions put in place, the nation will no doubt be cheered up to see some new ones of the royal siblings.

Prince Louis and the Queen are not the only royals to have put their celebrations on hold. On Thursday, Queen Margrethe of Denmark celebrated her 80th birthday, with the Danish court releasing a number of stunning portraits to mark the monarch's milestone birthday. Although she wasn't with some of her family members, the royal's grandchildren recorded a special message to wish their grandmother Happy Birthday.

Elsewhere, King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's youngest child, Princess Eleonore of Belgium, turned 12 on 16 April – the day after her father marked his 60th birthday, while Grand Duke Henri and Prince Sébastien of Luxembourg also celebrated their 65th and 28th birthdays on the same day.

