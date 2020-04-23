Carpet, hair ties, socks and a trunk among wacky gifts the Cambridges received on royal tour Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were also treated to some presents

Buckingham Palace has revealed all of the gifts that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge received while on their royal tour of Pakistan in October, plus William's solo visit to Kuwait and Oman in December, and some of them are sure to leave you surprised. When overseas in December, Prince William was given bottles of perfume, jars of nuts and even an axe! The royal also received some hair ties for his daughter, Princess Charlotte, and books for her and her older brother, Prince George, and younger brother Prince Louis.

In October in Pakistan, William received a trophy, a robe and a decorative stick, while Kate was gifted the likes of shawls, clutch bags and jewellery. As a couple, they were treated to a lamp, handwoven braids, a trunk, a carpet, and a pair of socks among other gifts.

As for George, his parents were given a cricket bat to pass on to him, as was Charlotte. Both were also given a jacket and Chitrali hat. Little Louis was also given a Chitrali hat, a cricket bat and a book.

The Cambridges in Pakistan on their royal tour

It's been a very busy week for Prince William and Kate, who celebrated the second birthday of their youngest son, Prince Louis, on Thursday. The couple marked the occasion by sharing an incredible series of photos of little Louis finger-painting in the garden of their Norfolk home, and talented mum Kate captured the snaps herself, as she usually does on her children's birthdays.

William and Kate said they were "very pleased to share" the series of photographs to celebrate Louis's milestone. Even Princess Eugenie couldn't resist commenting on the photos shared by Kensington Palace, leaving a sweet heart emoji beneath the social media post.

What’s more, Louis' grandad, Prince Charles, shared what might just be the sweetest photo we've seen so far this year to celebrate his young grandson's birthday. The black and white snapshot, which appeared on the official Clarence House Instagram page, shows Charles smiling as he hugs little Louis, who has his arms wrapped tightly around his grandfather's neck. The loving bond between the pair is crystal clear, and delighted fans took to the comments section to applaud the sweet photograph. The caption for the image read: "A very Happy Birthday to Prince Louis, who turns two today. The young Prince enjoys a hug from his Grandfather, The Prince of Wales."

