The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, celebrated his second birthday on Thursday and no doubt, William and Kate would have made the day special for their son at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall. The couple's children are only usually pictured in public at official events and the Duchess takes personal photographs of George, Charlotte and Louis to mark their birthdays.

However, we do get glimpses into the children's lives through their parents talking about them at their royal engagements. Here's everything we know about Prince Louis from his birth to William and Kate's revelations about his personality and favourite things.

Birth

William and Kate leave hospital with baby Louis in April 2018

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born at 11:01, weighing 8lbs 7oz, in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital in Paddington on 23 April 2018. The royal baby made his debut to the world on the same day when the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge greeted the world's media as they left the private maternity ward.

Place in line of succession

Louis is currently fifth in line to the throne behind his grandfather Prince Charles, dad Prince William and his older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. As his brother and sister grow up and have families of their own, Louis' place in the line of succession will move further away from the throne. Following the Perth Agreement, which changed the succession law, stating that girls will not be overtaken by any future younger brothers, Louis became the first British Prince to be ranked behind an elder sister.

Godparents

Kate with Louis at his christening

The royal tot was baptised in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, London, in July 2018. The christening was attended by members of the royal family, including the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Louis' grandparents are some of William and Kate's closest friends, including nightclub owner Guy Pelly, childhood pal Nicholas van Cutsem, Kate's close friend Hannah Gillingham Carter and her cousin, Lucy Middleton, as well as Harry Aubrey-Fletcher and Lady Laura Meade.

Personality

William and Louis at Trooping the Colour 2019

William and Kate recently revealed Louis' cheeky personality during an interview with the BBC, where they spoke about life under lockdown. The Duke said that they've been staying in touch with the rest of the royal family and Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, by Zoom video calls. Kate added: "I think your father [Prince Charles] and my parents and our families and things like that have really loved keeping in touch with the children because it’s really hard. It gets a bit hectic, I am not going to lie, with a two-year-old."

It seems Louis has been cheekily interrupting their video calls, with William adding: "For some reason he sees the red button and he always wants to press the red button."

It would appear that Louis is also a bit of a mummy's boy, with Kate revealing back in December to a group of schoolchildren that her youngest son always wants to be by her side. She told them: "You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying, 'Me, me, me.' And he wants to come everywhere with me!"

Hobbies

Kate and Louis at the polo in summer 2019

Kate revealed in September 2019 that her son loves being outdoors. During a visit to RHS Wisley in Surrey, a fellow mum said of the Duchess: "She was just saying that her little boy Louis loves to smell flowers and he enjoys being out in the garden." The Duchess has always been a huge advocate of children being outside and learning about nature.

Favourite food

The Duchess told TV chef Mary Berry during a Christmas special last year that the family grow their own vegetables, saying: "We've got carrots, beans, beetroot – a massive favourite – Louis absolutely loves beetroot."

Inspired by Louis' love of the vegetable, Mary even made a beetroot and chocolate cake during the programme, A Berry Royal Christmas, which saw her join the Duke and Duchess on charity visits. She said on the show: "I want to create a recipe with the young Prince in mind."

Education

While Louis is too young to start his education yet, he is expected to start nursery next year and is likely to attend the Willcocks Nursery School in South Kensington, following in his sister Charlotte's footsteps.

Last year there were reports that Kate had been taking her youngest son to Monkey Music lessons. The £12 classes for babies, toddlers and preschoolers are led by a monkey puppet, who encourages mums and their children to sing and dance.

