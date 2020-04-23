The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared new photos of their youngest child, Prince Louis, to mark his second birthday on Thursday and royal fans have spotted some interesting features about the images. Social media users commented on how much the tot looks like his older sister, Princess Charlotte, four, when comparing them at the same age.

The picture released of the Princess on her second birthday in 2017 shows that she and her younger brother share their mother's brunette locks. In comparison, the royal siblings' elder brother, Prince George, six, has much fairer hair like his dad Prince William when he was younger.

Prince George in 2015 and Prince William in 1984

The Cambridge children were last seen altogether in a video taken by their parents during the first week of Clap for our Carers. Louis stood in the middle of his brother and sister, looking up at them for direction as they applauded NHS workers. In the new birthday snaps, Louis appears to have joined children across the UK by creating a rainbow handprint. Youngsters have been creating rainbows as a symbol of hope to hang in their windows during the coronavirus lockdown.

Louis made a rainbow handprint in his birthday photos

The images of the two-year-old Prince were taken by mum Kate earlier in April at the family's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they have been isolating. George and Charlotte, who attend Thomas' school in Battersea, west London, are currently being home-schooled by their parents. Louis is expected to start nursery next year and is likely to follow in his sister's footsteps by attending Willcocks Nursery School in South Kensington.

Prince Louis Arthur Charles was born on 23 April 2018 in the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London. He is currently fifth in line to the throne after his grandfather Prince Charles, dad William and siblings George and Charlotte.

