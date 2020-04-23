Prince Louis shares his birthday with another royal - find out who Prince William and Kate's youngest child turned two on 23 April

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's youngest child, Prince Louis, turned two on Thursday, but the toddler also shares his birthday with another member of the royal family. Lady Gabriella Windsor, whose father, Prince Michael of Kent, is the Queen's cousin, also marked her 39th birthday on 23 April.

Known as "Ella" to friends and family, the royal will soon have cause for another celebration – her first wedding anniversary with husband Thomas Kingston. The couple tied the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor on 18 May 2019. The bride wore an embroidered wedding dress with sheer lace sleeves, designed by Luisa Beccaria for her big day, accessorising with a diamond tiara worn by her mother, Princess Michael of Kent, and her paternal grandmother, Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark, for their nuptials.

Thomas Kingston and Lady Gabriella on their wedding day

The wedding was attended by the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Duke of Sussex, as well as Sarah, Duchess of York, her eldest daughter Princess Beatrice and Beatrice's fiancé, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. The Duchess of Cambridge's parents Carole and Michael Middleton, and Kate's siblings, Pippa and James, were also among the guests.

The Middletons at Lady Gabriella Windsor's wedding in 2019

Lady Gabriella Marina Alexandra Ophelia Windsor was born on 23 April 1981 at St Mary’s Hospital in London. She studied Comparative Literature and Social Anthropology at Brown and Oxford universities and is currently a freelance writer and consultant, as well as a board director of the Playing for Change Foundation, a global music and arts education non-profit organisation. Her older brother is Lord Frederick Windsor, 41, who is married to actress Sophie Winkleman – the half sister of TV presenter Claudia. Lady Gabriella is currently 52nd in line to the throne, behind her niece Isabella Windsor.

