Kate Middleton heads back to work on ninth wedding anniversary

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and although the royal couple probably exchanged gifts, with pottery and copper being the traditional themes, it was back to work for Kate, who held a meeting in the afternoon.

According to the Court Circular, the mother-of-three participated in a roundtable discussion via video link with charities and organisations supporting pregnant women and new mothers.

Motherhood is a subject that Kate is clearly very passionate about. Back in February, the 38-year-old royal opened up about the joys and challenges of motherhood as she spoke on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby – and revealed fascinating details about her life with Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four and Prince Louis, two.

The podcast was recorded during the Duchess's visit to a London Early Years Foundation nursery in Stockwell, south London, last month, as part of her work to promote her 5 Big Questions survey on early childhood, which she hopes will help to bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come.

Prince William and Kate celebrated their anniversary privately at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, where they are self-isolating. And despite it being a special day for them, they took time to thank fans for their well wishes.

The royal couple delighted followers by sharing a special message on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside a photo of the happy couple on their special day. "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" Amongst the thousands of fans that sent the couple a message of congratulations were a few familiar faces. Prince William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, left a sweet comment in the form of a heart-eye emoji, while Kate's brother, James Middleton, liked the post.

Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, as the world watched on. In keeping with tradition, the newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of the adoring crowds, who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them, before holding a private wedding reception with their family and close friends.

William and Kate began dating while they were studying at the University of St Andrews and announced their engagement in November 2010. Since their wedding day, the couple have gone on to welcome three children.