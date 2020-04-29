Princess Eugenie had the sweetest message for Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding anniversary The Duke of York's youngest daughter is close with cousin William

Royal fans rushed in their droves to congratulate the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their ninth wedding anniversary on Wednesday and one of their closest family members was among them! Prince William and Kate posted a throwback photo of them leaving Westminster Abbey on their big day on Instagram and William's cousin, Princess Eugenie, left a sweet comment in the form of a heart-eye emoji.

The royal and her older sister, Princess Beatrice, were among the guests at William and Kate's wedding on 29 April 2011. The Cambridges' anniversary post was also liked by Kate's younger brother, James Middleton.

The Duke of York's youngest daughter had a similar reaction to Kate's photo of her son, Prince Louis covered in paint, to mark his second birthday last week. Princess Eugenie commented on the Instagram upload with a red heart emoji.

Princess Eugenie commented on William and Kate's anniversary post

It comes after Eugenie had a special milestone to celebrate of her own – her tenth anniversary with now husband, Jack Brooksbank. The pair first met in the Swiss ski resort, Verbier, in 2010 and have been together ever since. Eugenie and Jack announced their engagement in January 2018 and married at St George's Chapel in Windsor later that year in October. The Princess shared photos of the couple snuggled up in their garden at Royal Lodge in Windsor, captioning the snaps: "Jack and I are celebrating our 10th anniversary today and we are lucky enough to be together at this time."

Eugenie and Beatrice at the royal wedding in 2011

Eugenie asked her 1.1 million followers to send photos if they too are celebrating a special anniversary this week and she has been sharing some of them on her Instagram stories. Eugenie and Jack have also been doing their bit to help NHS workers with new photos showing the couple delivering healthy lunches to Imperial College, London this week.

The Princess also supported mum Sarah Ferguson's latest YouTube venture, Storytime with Fergie and Friends, by reading Guess how much I Love You by Sam McBratney.

