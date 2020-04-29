See some incredible photos of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding programme Prince William and Kate have been married for nine years

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary on Wednesday, and to mark the occasion, one royal fan, The Duchess of Wonderland, has shared photos of Prince William and Kate's wedding programme, and it's truly incredible! Filled with beautiful photos of the happy couple, a moving message was printed in the first few pages of the booklet.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate praise NHS during coronavirus pandemic

It reads: "We are both so delighted that you are able to join us in celebrating what we hope will be one of the happiest days of our lives. The affection shown to us by so many people during our engagement has been incredibly moving, and has touched us both deeply. We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone most sincerely for their kindness."

MORE: The best wedding guest outfits from Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal wedding

The post was shared on Instagram

MORE: Princess Eugenie had the sweetest message for Prince William and Kate Middleton on their wedding anniversary

Aside from the message and photos of Kate and William, the couple's royal crest is also pictured in the programme. The royal fan wrote in the caption: "Nine years ago today the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got married, how time has flown! Here is their wedding programme I acquired a few years ago and some of my favourite pages from inside the programme."

The doting parents tied the knot in 2011 in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in front of the world's stage. As with tradition, the newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of the adoring crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them, before holding a private wedding reception with their family and close friends.

To mark their anniversary, the Cambridges posted a special message on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside a photo of the happy couple on their special day. "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!"

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.