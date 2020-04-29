Prince William and Kate Middleton speak out on their wedding anniversary with special message The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 29 April 2011

On Wednesday, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in lockdown. The royal couple delighted fans after sharing a special message with them on their official Kensington Royal Instagram account, alongside a photo of the happy couple on their special day. "Nine years ago today – thank you for all your lovely messages on The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding anniversary!" Prince William and Kate tied the knot on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey, in front of the world's stage. As with tradition, the newlyweds shared a kiss on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in front of the adoring crowds who had gathered to catch a glimpse of them, before holding a private wedding reception with their family and close friends.

Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrated their wedding anniversary on 29 April

William and Kate began dating while they were studying at the University of St Andrews and announced their engagement in November 2010. Since their wedding day, the couple have gone on to welcome three children, Prince George, six, Princess Charlotte, four, and Prince Louis, two. They will be celebrating their wedding anniversary at home in Anmer Hall, where they are currently self-isolating during the lockdown.

The happy couple tied the knot at Westminster Abbey

The Cambridges have had a lot of celebrations recently. Last week, Louis turned two, and the family marked the occasion by sharing some lovely portraits of the toddler with fans, which had, traditionally, been taken by budding photographer Kate. The family even made a surprise appearance on BBC One's The Big Night In that evening, as they joined the nation in clapping for key workers outside their front door, all dressed in co-ordinating blue outfits to pay tribute to the NHS.

The family will have another reason to celebrate on Saturday too, as Charlotte will be turning five. As with Louis' birthday, Kensington Palace are expected to release photos of the little girl, which will once again be taken by her mum. William and Kate no doubt have some special plans for their daughter's big day, which may include a Zoom call with their family and friends. A homemade cake will also be on the menu. In A Berry Royal Christmas, the doting mum opened up to Mary Berry about her baking credentials, revealing that she makes her children's birthday cakes. "I love making the cake," she shared. "It's become a bit of a tradition that I stay up 'til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

